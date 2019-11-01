Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.35-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 4,204,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

