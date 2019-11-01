Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $2.66 on Friday. Aware has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 1,238,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,602,731.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

