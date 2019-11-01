AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Axa SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.89. AXA shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3,273,729 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.63 ($30.96).

Get AXA alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.32.

About AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.