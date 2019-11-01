Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 3,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,699. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.