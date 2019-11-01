B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

TREX opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.97. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,674 shares of company stock worth $1,280,868 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

