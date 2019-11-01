B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

