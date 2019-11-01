Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 784.11 ($10.25) and last traded at GBX 788.44 ($10.30), 41,154 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 195,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 813.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.16 million and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.09%.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

