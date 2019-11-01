Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Vertical Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

BLL traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $68.36. 3,666,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.73. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

