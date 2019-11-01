Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. 1,225,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

