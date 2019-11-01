Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.05 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.61 ($5.36).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

