Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €5.30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.43 ($6.31) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.61 ($5.36).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

