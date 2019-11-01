Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 415,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

