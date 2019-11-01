Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

BSMX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at $33,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 359.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,321,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,038 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 339.9% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,192,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 218,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

