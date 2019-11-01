Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $110,000.00 in Stock

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Matthew Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

TBBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 185,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,704. Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

