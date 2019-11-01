Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.