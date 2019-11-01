Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 83.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $576.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

