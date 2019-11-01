Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) Trading Down 0.4%

Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.08, approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.