Barings BDC Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Barings BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,166. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $525.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other Barings BDC news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 150.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $134,214,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

