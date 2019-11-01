Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Receives “Sell” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their sell rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of B stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $567,912. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

