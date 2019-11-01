Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Trading 13.8% Higher

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) shares traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, 429,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 436,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $70,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 382,729 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 442,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

