Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.71 ($92.69).

Bayer stock traded up €2.30 ($2.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.58 ($80.91). 5,729,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.95.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

