Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.10 ($93.13).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €69.37 ($80.66) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.95. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

