Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,485,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

