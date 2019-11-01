Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $165.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

