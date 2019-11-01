Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $1,445,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,139 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,649. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.