Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

NYSE:NEE opened at $238.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.