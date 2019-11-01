Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

