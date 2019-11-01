BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBA. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBA Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341.86 ($4.47).

BBA stock opened at GBX 311.60 ($4.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.71. BBA Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

