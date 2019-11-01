BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of BB&T by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 465,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of BB&T by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 108,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of BB&T by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,074. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

