BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,735 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.07% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $38,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

