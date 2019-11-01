BB&T Securities LLC Has $91.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.8% of BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $91,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,069,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

