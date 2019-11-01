BB&T Securities LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 127,826 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

