BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 89,311 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,311 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $141.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

