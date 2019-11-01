BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. BCE updated its FY19 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

BCE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 721,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

