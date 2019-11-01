BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$62.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.60 and a 52-week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.6999999 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.