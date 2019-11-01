Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 3,037 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,347.90. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,338.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,394.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,055.84.

On Monday, October 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,715 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,421.90.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICMB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

