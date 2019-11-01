Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

