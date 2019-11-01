Beaxy Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $7,170.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.73 or 0.05755261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003030 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014951 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,783,087 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

