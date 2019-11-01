Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BZH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 270,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

