Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.33 ($120.15).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI opened at €106.15 ($123.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €106.29 and its 200 day moving average is €104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.