Benchmark Boosts GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target to $79.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLIBA. Evercore ISI began coverage on GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on GCI Liberty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.36. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $70.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 83.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,134,000 after purchasing an additional 559,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

