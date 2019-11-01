Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €48.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.12% from the company’s previous close.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

ETR BFSA traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.00 ($38.37). The company had a trading volume of 21,305 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Befesa has a 1-year low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 1-year high of €41.65 ($48.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.60 and a 200-day moving average of €33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

