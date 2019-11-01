B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.80 EPS.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,552. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.