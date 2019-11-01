BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.4%

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and last traded at GBX 2,630.40 ($34.37), 8,548 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,640 ($34.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,676.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,400.73.

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

