BidaskClub Downgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Sell

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 400,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,250,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,630,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.