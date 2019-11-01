BidaskClub Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

BANF traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $58.73. 53,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.85. BancFirst has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,570. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 159.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BancFirst by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

