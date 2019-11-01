BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 14,870,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.95. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,691,681 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 942.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.