BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $43,275.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $42,225.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $40,150.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, James Mathers sold 2,693 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $44,219.06.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $39,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $52,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $50,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $50,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $153,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $44,675.00.

BLFS opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 million, a PE ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.35. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

