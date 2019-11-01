Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.38 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00091883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit, Ovis and Zebpay. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $147.19 million and $12.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00409177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054614 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exmo, TDAX, DSX, Coinnest, OKEx, Bitsane, BitFlip, SouthXchange, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Bitlish, Negocie Coins, Korbit, Binance, Upbit, BitBay, Bitinka, Graviex, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinone, Bithumb, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, BitMarket, C2CX, Kucoin, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Ovis, CEX.IO, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Koineks, Indodax, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.