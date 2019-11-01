Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $50,116.00 and approximately $1,793.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01393396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00114974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 22,475,591 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.